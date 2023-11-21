BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
Oil market on edge over Middle East crisis, IEA’s Birol says

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 03:01pm
OSLO: The oil market is “on edge” over the latest crisis in the Middle East, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol told an energy conference in Norway on Tuesday.

The war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas has not currently had a significantly effect on market prices, he added.

Iran aims for oil output of 4 million barrels per day for 2024-25

However, “if one or more of the oil producing countries in the region is directly involved in the conflict, we may see the implications of that,” Birol said.

