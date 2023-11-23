BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Nov 23, 2023
Danish schools students to get scholarships, seats in private varsities

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: On the instructions of Governor Punjab/Chancellor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, different private sector universities have announced scholarships and allocation of seats for the children of Danish schools.

Gift University (Gujranwala Institute of Future Technologies), Qurshi University, The Green International University, University of Faisalabad and Superior University are among the private universities that have announced tuition fee waiver and allocation of seats for students hailing from Danish schools.

The governor Punjab said that this initiative will provide opportunities to the intelligent and capable students of Danish schools to materialise their dreams and progress in life.

He said that these children will not only change the destiny of their families but will become an asset for the country. He said that no child should be deprived of higher education due to poverty and lack of resources.

The governor said that the initiative of private universities is commendable. He further said that whether it is academics or extra-curricular activities, these children studying in Danish schools are not less than anyone in terms of abilities and skills.

He said that the children belonging to the most deprived sections in remote areas are being provided with opportunities for higher education through Danish Schools. He expressed hope that these children would play their role in the development of the country by getting education from Danish schools.

