Placing names of IK, others on ECL recommended

Fazal Sher Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the federal cabinet on Wednesday recommended placing the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and 27 others on the exit control list (ECL) in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to the Ministry of Interior, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, caretaker Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Following the recommendations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the sub-committee recommended placing the names of the PTI chief and 28 other people on the no-fly list in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The recommendations of the committee have been sent to the federal cabinet for approval, it says.

Sources said that the names of Bushra Bibi, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, former advisor to the prime minister on interior and accountability Shehzad Akbar, Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, former minister Murad Saeed, former minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former minister Hammad Azhar, Omar Ayub, and others were placed on the ECL.

The committee recommended the names of 41 people sent by various departments and institutions for placement on the ECL. The sub-committee also recommended removing 13 cases from the list.

The ministry said courts had sought the removal of seven names from the ECL and appeals submitted for revision, it was recommended to remove the names of three people from the ECL.

