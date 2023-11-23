Ex-PPP senator Waqar Ahmed joins PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator and federal minister for privatisation Waqar Ahmed Khan joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He made this announcement in a news conference along with PML-N Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s President Amir Muqam, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Waqar said “his political orientation revolves around serving the people, with national interest taking precedence over personal goals.” He said there was a need for political and economic stability in the country. He said the country also required an experienced political leadership.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s team, during his three terms as prime minister, was credited with saving Pakistan from economic challenges and steering clear of default.

Waqar emphasised that political stability was essential for any country, serving as a prerequisite for achieving economic stability. He hoped that under the leadership of Ishaq Dar, PML-N would possess the most competent economic team to navigate the country through challenging times.

On this occasion, the PML-N president of KP Amir Maqam said there was a need for political harmony and economic stability in the country. He said the country could move forward under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He added that numerous individuals from K-P were also set to join the PML-N.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023