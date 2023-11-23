Trading activity improved on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 1200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 600 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghqazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Ghazi Ghat, 400 bales of Sakhi Sarwar were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran, 2000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 600 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17, 100 per maund, 2400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Ada Sahi were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

