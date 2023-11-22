BAFL 39.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
BIPL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.17%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
DGKC 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
FCCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 118.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 8.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.31%)
PAEL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.96%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.93%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.78%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.29%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,940 Increased By 91.1 (1.56%)
BR30 20,891 Increased By 212.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 snaps two-day losing streak on Sage results

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 02:35pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, as higher prices of gold spurred an uptick in precious metal miners, while Sage led gains in the benchmark index after the software firm’s profit jump.

The large-cap FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 0907 GMT, snapping a two-day losing streak, while the mid-cap index climbed 0.3%.

Precious metal miners tracked a jump in gold prices and rose 0.4%.

The bullion was lifted by a weaker dollar and a dip in US bond yields amid expectations that the Federal Reserve was done hiking its interest rates.

Software company Sage reported an 18% rise in its full-year underlying operating profit, taking the shares up by 10.7% to an all-time high.

Shares of Johnson Matthey climbed 1.7% to the top of the FTSE 250 index after the autocatalyst maker raised its outlook for full-year underlying operating performance.

The broader chemicals index added 1% on the news.

Top decliner oil and gas shares fell 0.5%, as investors awaited news on output cuts from the OPEC+ producers group and looked for confirmation of a sharp build-up in US crude stocks.

FTSE 100 starts week on glum note as Ashtead sinks on weak outlook

Shares of Kingfisher slipped 6.4% after the home improvement retailer cut its annual profit forecast for the second time in three months, citing a weaker-than-expected retail market in France.

“We don’t think this troubled patch is down to a problem with Kingfisher itself. Market conditions are mostly to blame,” said Adam Vettese, analyst at eToro.

Meanwhile, shares of Intermediate Capital Group added nearly 1% as the asset manager is set to join the FTSE 100 index in December, replacing Hargreaves Lansdown, which is set to be demoted to the mid-cap FTSE 250.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 snaps two-day losing streak on Sage results

Inter-bank: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

Israel, Hamas agree first truce, 50 hostages to go free in swap

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians

Read more stories