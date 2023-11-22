BAFL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
IK has rejected Maneka’s ‘claims’, says lawyer

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: A day after Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, blamed ex-prime minister Imran Khan for “ruining” his home, the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday sent out a clear message from jail that “there is no truth whatsoever” in Maneka’s claims.

Speaking at a presser, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, the counsel for the PTI chairman, said that he met Khan in Adiala jail and the latter categorically stated that “not a single

word uttered by Maneka has any truth”.

In an interview, Maneka made shocking revelations regarding his divorce and the third marriage of the former prime minister, saying “Imran Khan ruined his married life”.

Marwat said that the interview was taken under pressure and interference in family matters of the ex-prime minister is in no way justified, adding this kind of dirty politics must come to an end.

“There is no truth in Maneka’s claims, and if he had been true, he should have said it all when he divorced his wife. His previous interviews are also on record in which he claims that he had not seen a more pious woman than Bushra Bibi,” he added.

He regretted that Maneka was kept in jail for two months on corruption charges and then he was given a clean chit after he agreed to a controversial interview against his ex-wife, which is a big question mark on our justice system.

“The message of Imran Khan is quite clear as he asks how one can talk below the belt for petty political gains, and in order to force someone to defame an honourable man for the sake of some favour”, he quoted Khan as saying after meeting him Adiala jail.

According to Marwat, Imran Khan was of the view that both Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan would not find a place to hide their faces after the elections, adding if parties could have been created at gunpoint, he would not have struggled for 25 years to establish his party.

About the cipher case, he said that all in-camera hearings against Imran Khan in the said case would be reversed, which is a big victory for the party.

He said that the trial of the ex-prime minister would be in an open court and he would be presented in a court at Judicial Complex and the trial will start.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

