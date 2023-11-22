BAFL 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
Action continues against profiteers in Karachi

Press Release Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

KARACHI: The campaign against profiteers initiated by the city administration remained continued here.

The price control campaign has been initiated by the office of Commissioner Karachi in coordination and cooperation of the traders, as well as, the representatives of associations of wholesalers and retailers.

The prices of the vegetables and fruits are fixed by the Market Committee on daily basis.

According to the hand outs issued by the office of Commissioner Karachi, during the last 20 days, 4300 shopkeepers and vendors have been fined of Rs 16.1 million. As mnay as 127 shops were sealed for violation of official/ notified prices of essential commodities while ten shopkeepers were sent to jail.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput has directed the officers concerned to take stern action against the violators. He said the campaign against the violators would continue. He asked the officers to make all-out efforts to make the campaign successful and ensure essential commodities are available in all the markets in the megacity on official prices.

As per DC-wise details of the action against the profiteers, in district South 1007 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 4.057 million, while three violators were scent to jail; as mnay as 37 shops were also sealed during the campaign.

The district Central, the administration sealed 49 shops and imposed fine of Rs 0.45 million on 529 shopkeepers who were found selling essential food items on excessive prices. Three violators were sent to jail also.

A total of Rs 1.3 1mn was slapped on 853 shopkeepers and 10 shops were sealed in district Malir.

In district Korangi, 543 profiteers were fined Rs 2.5mn, while three violators were sent to jail and14 shops were sealed.

Prices of essential commodities Muhammad Saleem Rajput vegetables price

