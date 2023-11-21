BAFL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.33%)
Pakistan appoint Gul, Ajmal as bowling coaches

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 04:54pm

Pakistan continued the overhaul of their backroom staff after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup by appointing former international players Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement Gul would take over as fast bowling coach while Ajmal would be in charge of the spinners, with the duo’s first assignment the test series against Australia starting next month.

Gul - who retired in 2020 after playing 237 international matches and claiming 427 wickets - has been involved in several mentoring stints since, including one as the bowling coach of Afghanistan in 2022.

Wahab Riaz appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan cricket team

Ajmal also has vast playing experience having represented Pakistan in 212 games and taking 447 wickets. He has also coached in the Pakistan Super League.

South African Morne Morkel resigned as Pakistan’s bowling coach days after they finished fifth in the World Cup standings with eight points having won four matches and lost five.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz was named Pakistan’s chief selector last week after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down and Mohammad Hafeez took over as Team Director in place of Mickey Arthur.

Babar Azam resigned as captain and fellow batter Shan Masood will replace him. Pace bowler Shaheen Afridi will lead the T20 side.

