BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.62%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.01%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
DGKC 65.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.03%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.1%)
FCCL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.13%)
FFL 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.98%)
HUBC 116.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
HUMNL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.32%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.43%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PAEL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.11%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.78%)
PIOC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
PPL 91.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.04%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (12.62%)
SNGP 60.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
TPLP 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
TRG 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.41%)
BR100 5,892 Increased By 70.7 (1.21%)
BR30 20,800 Increased By 201 (0.98%)
KSE100 57,654 Increased By 576.5 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,144 Increased By 165.3 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall to multi-month lows tracking US yields, smooth auction

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 10:18am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell to multi-month lows on Tuesday, pulled down by declines in US rates and a smooth auction of 20-year bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.700% as of 0430 GMT, its lowest since Sept. 15 and extending declines after the finance ministry released the auction results.

The auction tail - the difference between the lowest price paid and the average price - shrank to 0.14 yen from 0.43 yen at last month’s sale.

A shorter tail signals higher demand.

The 20-year yield slid 6 bps to 1.400%, the lowest since Sept. 8.

The 30-year yield dropped 3.5 bps to 1.630% early in the session, a level not seen since Aug. 18, and had yet to trade following the auction result.

“People turned bullish on longer-end JGBs,” amid a decline in US yields and “decent” demand at the 20-year JGB sale, said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“The tone in the market is changing.”

JGB yields tick up ahead of 20-year bond auction

At the shorter end, the five-year yield fell 3.5 bps to 0.270%, the lowest since Sept. 15.

The two-year yield eased 0.5 bp to 0.035%. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields edged lower to 4.3985% in Asia hours on Tuesday, approaching Friday’s two-month low of 4.3790%.

It had reached a high of 5.0210% last month, a level last seen in mid-2007.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields fall to multi-month lows tracking US yields, smooth auction

Power sector circular debt swells despite recovery drive

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Inter-bank update: rupee rises further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK

Forced out of Pakistan, Afghan waste pickers count their losses

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Read more stories