BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-21

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

Recorder Report Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 08:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is reportedly in talks with Russian company M/s Uralchem for the import of 0.2 million tons of urea for Rabi season, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Pakistan’s usual choice is China; however, the Chinese government has imposed export restrictions on phosphatic and nitrogenous fertilisers for the next 60 days and thus, will not entertain Pakistan’s demand.

The second option, sources said, is Azerbaijan; however, M/s SOCAR only produces 50-60,000MT of urea per month, half of which is already committed to European markets through the Black Sea. Going for that option will certainly not be cheap as Black Sea prices are high and there is no guarantee of product being delivered by the January 13, 2023 window.

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

“The most likely option that the government is inclined towards is Russia. International market rumours indicate that TCP is in private negotiations with a private company called Uralchem owned by private individuals, Dmitry Mazepin and Dmitry Tatyanin,” the sources added.

However, it is unclear how such negotiations can fall under the category of G2G business. In addition, due to transit times from Russia not less than 60 days it is very unlikely that Pakistan can receive the product in time to avoid fertiliser shortage.

Pakistan has received the lowest bids in any government tender in the last six months. Indian Potash Limited closed a tender one month ago at 410$/MT CFR West Coast and East Coast India for a volume of 1.5 Million MT. Ethiopian Agricultural Business Corporation also closed a tender for 562,000MT with the lowest offers averaging around USD380/ MT FOB Egypt which would translate to 415$/ MT CFR Karachi or higher.

Pakistan’s demand is only 200,000MT and considering the country’s financial situation it is impressive that TCP tender fetched bids below 390$/MT CFR Karachi/Gwadar and that too on 60 days’ credit terms with origins that are in close proximity to Karachi.

Local tender participants are of the view that the government should decide in the best interest of the country to avoid any shortages in the forthcoming Rabi season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TCP Trading Corporation of Pakistan urea Rabi season Russian firm

Comments

1000 characters

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Read more stories