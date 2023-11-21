BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-21

Toshakhana case: NAB directed to record statement of Nawaz, Zardari & Gilani

Fazal Sher Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to record the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case against him, and former president Asif Ali Zardari as well as former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing the case asked the anti-graft watchdog to record the statement of Sharif.

Sharif pleader Rana Irfan and his counsel Qazi Misbah as well as pleaders of Zardari and Gilani appeared in court.

At the start of the hearing, Sharif’s lawyer requested the court to direct the NAB to record the statement of his client. To this, the judge inquired from NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif what is the problem in summoning Sharif for recording his statement.

The prosecutor replied that “the investigation officer (IO) should record the statement of Sharif, we have no problem.” Sharif’s counsel said, “Give us a questionnaire for recording the statement and we will file our reply.” The reference was filed in the absence of our client and now he has joined the proceedings, he said.

The court approved Sharif’s request to record his statement and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 30.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Gillani, and others for allegedly acquiring of three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy Libya and gifts from Toshakhana -an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

The same court in June 2020, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former premier for not appearing before it. On September 10, 2020, Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender in the case by the accountability court and initiated the process to confiscate his properties and directed the NAB to make his arrest through Interpol.

Last month, just two days before his return to Pakistan, the court suspended Nawaz’s perpetual arrest warrants. The Accountability Court on October 19 suspended Sharif’s perpetual arrest warrant and granted bail on October 24. The court on November 10 ordered the unfreezing of the movable and immovable properties of Sharif.

The court had issued the order for confiscation of the assets in October 2020. The assets are properties including 1,650 kanals of land in Lahore, vehicles including Mercedes and Land Cruiser, and bank accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari accountability court Toshakhana case Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: NAB directed to record statement of Nawaz, Zardari & Gilani

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Read more stories