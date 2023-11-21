Kakakhel takes oath as caretaker minister in KP cabinet

PESHAWAR: Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel took oath as minister in the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to the caretaker minister. With administering oath to Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the strength of the cabinet members has increased to 10.

After administering oath, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated him and expressed good wishes for him.

Besides, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Arshad Hussain Shah (Retd) and members of the caretaker cabinet, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhery, administrative secretaries, political and social personalities also attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, fateha was also offered for the eternal peace of the late caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

