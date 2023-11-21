Experts underscore need for implementing environmental laws

HYDERABAD: This was resolved in the environmental celebration called “Jashan-e-Maholiat” on Monday, at Mehran Arts Council Hyderabad. The Event was organized by the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) with support from AstraZeneca under the Step-Up Health program.

The event was comprised of two-panel discussions and art for environment exhibitions. The first-panel discussion was titled environmental issues in urban settings; laws and policies and youth actions.

Environmental expert Nasir Pawahwar Amanulllah Mahar Director of the Environmental Science Department, University of Sindh, Shakeel Ahmed representative of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Dr Safar Korari from Institute of Environmental Engineering MUET, Journalists Sameer Mandhro, Javed Soz of Sindh Community Foundation, Young environmental activists Rachana Kumar and Tamoor Khan were the among the panelists.

The Panelist discussed that poor waste management badly affects human and environmental health as well as contributes to urban disasters. They demanded that legislation need to be implemented in Hyderabad.

Javed Hussain Head of SCF expressed views that poor planning leads to a huge economic burden and infrastructure due to climate change incidents.

He mentioned Pakistan is experiencing serious climate incidents and the resilience capacity is not at that much satisfactory. He said the work done by our organization reached at community level in six areas of Hyderabad engaging young people. He said the young generation can play a vital role in climate and environmental actions.

Najeeb Rehman Jamali Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad said that environmental issues in urban settings are very serious it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, policy makers, and citizens to come forward to join hands to cope with the issues of waste management and urban sustainability.

Nasir Panhwar, the environmental expert said that ill-treatment of waste is spreading the diseases and causing human health problems.

He said the government’s responsiveness towards large climate change and urban environmental issues is not at that high level, defective planning is the cause of urban disasters. The government department needs effective planning and implementation of the existing laws to control waste management.

Sameer Mandhro, an environmental journalist viewed that the government’s response related to environmental management, solid waste, and climate change is very slow, that needs to be sped up by embedding policies and planning.

Agro-expert Dr. Ismail Kumbhar said that environmental sustainability to be core of development schemes in urban settings, green roof idea can be a mitigation strategy to address climate change issues in urban areas.

Safar Koari said that Hyderabad generates 1131 tons of waste on a per-day basis while the collection is only 80 percent, while the sub-urban population is ignored and such facility of waste collection needs to be expanded in these areas of Hyderabad.

