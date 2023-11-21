Aleem meets ex-CM Wattoo

LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan visited the residence of ex-chief minister Punjab Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo on Monday.

Aleem Khan enquired about his health and expressed best wishes for his early recovery. Aleem Khan and Wattoo discussed different matters of mutual interest while present situation also came under discussion.

Ex-Federal and Punjab Ministers Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari and Mian Khurram Manzoor Wattoo were also present.

