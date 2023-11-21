BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Export Facilitation Scheme: Irritants facing APTMA to be removed: Customs official

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: Zeba Hai Azhar, Member (Customs), FBR has assured APTMA of removing all irritants in Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) and other customs procedures, formalities to facilitate exporters by helping them in focusing on how to boost exports.

She visited APTMA Lahore on Monday to hold an interactive session on Exports and other Customs related issues. She was accompanied by Rabab Sikandar, Chief Collector Customs Lahore, Azmat Tahira, Collector Customs Lahore, Saeed Wattoo, Collector Adjudication, Saima Inam, Collector Customs Sialkot, Asdaq Afzal, Sensor Collector Faisalabad, Farah Farooq, Additional Collector Customs Lahore, Muhammad Akram, Director IOCO, Ms Ammara Durrani, Additional Director IOCO, Usman Tariq, Secretary Operations, Abbas Ali Babar, Secretary Customs FBR and Syed Kareem Adil, DG IOCO.

Chairman APTMA North Kamran Arshad, Vice chairman Ahmed Shafi, Senior executives M I Khurram, Anjum Zafar, Ismail Fareed, Muhammad Ali and Secretary General APTMA Raza Baqir welcomed her on the occasion.

Talking high of the importance of exports in general and textile industry in particular, she instructed all concerned officers to leave no stone unturned in facilitating textile industry for promotion of exports.

She assured of resolving all systems related issues in consultation with WeBOC, PRAL and PWC and hoped most of the system clutches moved be resolved during the week and deployed by next week. With these developments backlog would be cleared soon, she said.

On demands of industry about following FBR prepared Textile Notes, she generally agreed with the proposal but made it clear that the industry survey would only be required if there is something new to make necessary wastages.

According to her, most of the demands raised by the APTMA are genuine, which needed an immediate address to facilitate exports of the country.

“There is a need to moderate Valuation Rulings,” she said and instructed the department authorities to look into it without any delay.

Chairman APTMA North Kamran Arshad, in his welcome address, pointed out that a delay in rectification of CRFs was impeding indirect exports, as the system accepts locally purchased inputs in case of indirect exporters unless an imported item is mixed. Customs Collectorates have sent CRFs for correction, which needed an urgent action on the part of the authority. The rising pendency of CRFs is required for smooth sailing of EFS, he added.

On request of APTMA to waive the condition of 10% value addition due to price fluctuation of cotton, she announced to constitute a committee to examine this aspect and to determine product wise value addition instead of fixing a general value addition of 10% for all items across the board.

