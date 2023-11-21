BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
‘Economy main target of our enemies’

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:02am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain said on Monday that the economy is the main target of the terrorists, because enemies don’t want Pakistan to come out of problems.

Whenever economic conditions in the country start to improve and the environment becomes favourable for investment, terrorism start resurfacing, which wastes all the efforts to revive the economy, he said. Mian Zahid said that almost all countries, foreign institutions and investors make decisions about investing in any country in the light of IMF opinion and economic rating.

When the IMF’s opinion about Pakistan and the rating of international organisations start to improve, terrorism starts to stop investment, which is worth considering.

He said that the government, army, most of the political parties and other institutions are on the same page about the economy, which is having a better effect on the overall situation.

However; he said, at such a time, terrorism has started which is disturbing and condemnable and against the interests of Pakistan.

He further said that due to the efforts of the caretaker government and the army, there has been a reduction in smuggling, hoarding, activities of dollar mafia and illegal immigrants, reducing the burden on the economy.

Because of SIFC, the investment environment was improving, and foreign investors were getting serious about investing in Pakistan. Still, on such occasions, enemies once again started terrorist activities to scare away investors, he said, adding that the main target of these terrorists seems to be Pakistan’s image and SIFC.

