BAFL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.68%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.51%)
FABL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
FCCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.13%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
HUBC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.34%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.81%)
PAEL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.35%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
PIOC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.5%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 60.95 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (4.62%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,820 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,592 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.25%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF looking forward to working closely with Argentina’s Milei: Georgieva

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 03:26pm

LONDON: The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Monday the Fund was looking forward to “working closely” with Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei.

“We look forward to working closely with him and his administration in the period ahead to develop and implement a strong plan to safeguard macroeconomic stability and strengthen inclusive growth for all,” Georgieva said in a post on X.

Pakistan’s battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Argentina elected right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as its new president on Sunday, rolling the dice on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and rising poverty.

Kristalina Georgieva International Monetary fund

Comments

1000 characters

IMF looking forward to working closely with Argentina’s Milei: Georgieva

Inter-bank: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

Smog-hit Punjab: LHC orders schools, colleges to be closed on Saturdays

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Oil edges up on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Read more stories