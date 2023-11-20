PDP assails OIC for lukewarm response to plight of Palestinians

KARACHI: The Gaza genocide, the biggest holocaust in the history of world, is continuing with impunity because the Muslim world has failed to exert any pressure on Israel and its occupation army, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Sunday.

He said the OIC that is dubbed as the organisation of the Muslim countries, didn’t summon courage to even slap economic sanctions on Israel.

He said the rulers of Arab countries have shown the worst political cowardice of their history, which is a shame for the Arab world. He said oil-rich Arab nations have practically become the meek slaves of Israel. He said the collective attitude of the whole Muslim world to the Gaza genocide is sadly too lukewarm.

Altaf Shakoor said that the Muslim countries should make their own political block on the pattern of the European Union (EU) besides a military block like the NATO. He said attack on any Muslim country should be considered as attack on all Muslim countries.

He said the Muslim countries should relax visa restrictions for their citizens and one common currency like the Euro should be adopted by all the Muslim countries.

He said in Karachi, the largest Muslim city in the world, no befitting protest demos and rallies against the Gaza genocide were seen. Even in London more and bigger anti-Israel rallies have been staged than in Karachi, which is the question mark on the political courage of Pakistanis and Karachiites.

He asked if the people of the Muslim countries don’t take to streets to express solidarity with the Palestinians who else would. He said our big political parties, PPP, PML-N and PTI, have yet to stage a big rally in favour of the Palestinians.

Shakoor asked the government to order to hoist the national flag at half mast to mourn the killings of innocent women and children in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli occupation army.

He urged the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to issue a bold statement against Israel to express the real feelings of the Pakistani people.

He said Pakistan as the sole nuclear power of the Muslim world should have played a more assertive role against the Gaza genocide but this has not happened as yet, which is very distressing for Pakistanis.

He demanded the religious parties of Pakistan to form an alliance to lend a stronger joint political and moral support to the Palestinians.

He said it is need of the hour that the Muslim countries having diplomatic relations with Israel should show the courage at least at the level of South Africa and shun all their ties the oppressor Israel without any further loss of time.

