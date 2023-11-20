BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-20

PDP assails OIC for lukewarm response to plight of Palestinians

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: The Gaza genocide, the biggest holocaust in the history of world, is continuing with impunity because the Muslim world has failed to exert any pressure on Israel and its occupation army, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Sunday.

He said the OIC that is dubbed as the organisation of the Muslim countries, didn’t summon courage to even slap economic sanctions on Israel.

He said the rulers of Arab countries have shown the worst political cowardice of their history, which is a shame for the Arab world. He said oil-rich Arab nations have practically become the meek slaves of Israel. He said the collective attitude of the whole Muslim world to the Gaza genocide is sadly too lukewarm.

Altaf Shakoor said that the Muslim countries should make their own political block on the pattern of the European Union (EU) besides a military block like the NATO. He said attack on any Muslim country should be considered as attack on all Muslim countries.

He said the Muslim countries should relax visa restrictions for their citizens and one common currency like the Euro should be adopted by all the Muslim countries.

He said in Karachi, the largest Muslim city in the world, no befitting protest demos and rallies against the Gaza genocide were seen. Even in London more and bigger anti-Israel rallies have been staged than in Karachi, which is the question mark on the political courage of Pakistanis and Karachiites.

He asked if the people of the Muslim countries don’t take to streets to express solidarity with the Palestinians who else would. He said our big political parties, PPP, PML-N and PTI, have yet to stage a big rally in favour of the Palestinians.

Shakoor asked the government to order to hoist the national flag at half mast to mourn the killings of innocent women and children in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli occupation army.

He urged the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to issue a bold statement against Israel to express the real feelings of the Pakistani people.

He said Pakistan as the sole nuclear power of the Muslim world should have played a more assertive role against the Gaza genocide but this has not happened as yet, which is very distressing for Pakistanis.

He demanded the religious parties of Pakistan to form an alliance to lend a stronger joint political and moral support to the Palestinians.

He said it is need of the hour that the Muslim countries having diplomatic relations with Israel should show the courage at least at the level of South Africa and shun all their ties the oppressor Israel without any further loss of time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OIC Gaza Palestinians Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party PDP Chairman Muslim countries PDP

Comments

1000 characters

PDP assails OIC for lukewarm response to plight of Palestinians

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Read more stories