Futures spread up 636bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 636bps to 26.71 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 34.6 percent on week-on-week basis to 158.38 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 117.68 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 32.2 percent to Rs 6.82 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.16 billion.

