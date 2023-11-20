Punjab CM visits Bagh-e-Jinnah, decides to modernize it

LAHORE: Bagh-e-Jinnah will be made a garden of an international standard. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan in this regard.

CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Bagh-e-Jinnah and reviewed overall condition of Bagh-e-Jinnah. CM inspected the surroundings of Baba Turt Murad Shah’s Mazar located in Bagh-e-Jinnah and witnessed various sections of Bagh-e- Jinnah.

CM expressed his displeasure over seeing filth, untidiness and ordered to abolish unnecessary offices in Bagh-e-Jinnah. CM directed DG PHA to submit an up-gradation plan of Bagh-e-Jinnah after chalking it out in coming few days.

CM directed to upgrade Bagh-e-Jinnah on the pattern of the gardens of London. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Secretaries of Wildlife, C&W, DG Wildlife, DG PHA and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

