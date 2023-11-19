Blome-Nawaz Sharif meeting: PTI reacts strongly to contents of declaration issued

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday strongly reacted the contents of the declaration issued at the conclusion of the meeting between the United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and a “certified convict and absconder” Nawaz Sharif which, terming it a serious interference in internal matters of Pakistan.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan, in a strongly-worded statement, said that the contents of the declaration seemed a continuation of the same malicious conspiracy under which the elected and legitimate democratic government of Imran Khan was ousted.

He contended that the contents of the declaration further exposed the plot before the entire nation. PTI spokesperson reminded that the crooked and predatory family of the Sharifs which prospered in the nursery of non-political, non-democratic and unconstitutional dictatorships always bargained and compromised the interests of the country with internal and external bargainers for the sake of securing power.

US envoy calls on PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, discusses bilateral ties

He noted that the convicted Nawaz Sharif always mortgaged the constitution, democracy and national interest to foreign powers.

He highlighted that, at present, Nawaz Sharif could not even win his own National Assembly seat, but efforts were afoot to crown this certified national criminal by bulldozing all democratic and constitutional norms.

He said that during the meeting, the US envoy desired that people of Pakistan would express confidence in PML-N once again by giving them a leadership role, which was contrary to the fundamental norms of diplomatic etiquette, bilateral relations, international laws and a serious deviation from the traditions of diplomacy.

He urged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take immediate notice of the contents of the said declaration and seek an explanation from Nawaz Sharif. However, he made it clear that the nation would not accept any covert conspiracy or declarative action against national security, constitution, democracy and transparency of the elections.

He vowed that PTI would not budge an inch from the agenda of ensuring supremacy of the constitution, safeguarding democracy, upholding the rule of law and ensuring transparency of elections and securing Haqeeqi Azadi for the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023