US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome had discussed the ‘importance of free, fair elections and the right of the Pakistani people to choose their future leaders’ in his meetings with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and others.

In a statement the US Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley here said that in the course of his engagements with a broad range of Pakistani political actors, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met in Multan with representatives of various political parties at a gathering hosted by former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and in Lahore with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founder Jahangir Khan Tareen.

“They discussed the importance of free, fair elections and the right of the Pakistani people to choose their future leaders,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson further stated that they also discussed the strengths of the US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.

The US Ambassador Donald Blome met the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday. Both discussed matters concerning 2024 elections and political and economic situation, sources said, adding: “The discussion centred on the importance of Pakistan’s relations with the United States.” Both also delved into bilateral ties and collaboration on mutual multilateral concerns between Pakistan and the US and acknowledged the significance of a steadfast and robust partnership between the two countries.

The sources said Nawaz also raised the issue of the plight of innocent Palestinians who are being mercilessly killed by the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and imposition of siege around Gaza. He called for an immediate end to hostilities and urgent provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to war-hit people.

The sources claimed that Nawaz shared his views on the political and economic situation in Pakistan, with a specific focus on his party’s readiness for the upcoming elections. He also conveyed to the US envoy that the people of Pakistan would once again place their trust in the PML-N to navigate the country through the numerous challenges it currently faces.

According to a statement issued by PML-N, the US envoy called on the party supremo and in the meeting the importance of exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation and building upon the successful outcomes that underpin the strong bilateral relationship between the US and Pakistan was emphasized.

The discussion between the duo also encompassed various domains, including trade, economy, climate change, security, and regional stability.

