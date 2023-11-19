UAF, CAU organise Sino-Pak workshop on ‘Control of Livestock Diseases’

FAISALABAD: Streng-thened Pakistan-China relations will help control livestock diseases and harness the growth potential in order to increase per animal production and solve livestock health issues.

It was echoed by the experts while addressing a one-day Sino-Pak workshop on Control of major Livestock Diseases.

On the direction of University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the seminar was organized by the Department of Pathology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, UAF, in collaboration with China Agricultural University at the meeting room of Veterinary Sciences.

The opening session of the seminar was presided over by Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Farzana Rizvi while Prof He Cheng from China Agricultural University, DG Research Livestock and Development Department Punjab Sajjad Hussain and Dr. Kashif Salemi from UAF spoke at the inaugural session.

Dean Animal Husbandry UAF Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Director Research Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Director Institute of Animal Sciences Prof Dr Riaz Virk, former Dean Prof Dr Tariq Javed, Director External Relations Prof Dr Muhammad Saqib, Ex-Director NEBGE Dr Shahid Masood, Dr Qin Tianda, Dr Muhammd Sahail Sajid, Dr Muhammad Abu Bakar, Dr Misbah Ijaz, Dr Jiang Tao, Dr. Zahida Fatima, Dr. Javed Arshad, Dr Imran Arshad, Dr Mashkoor Gilani, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan and others also attended.

Prof Dr Farzana Rizvi said that half of the agriculture in Pakistan’s GDP consists of livestock. She said animals’ genetic improvement will increase production. She said that the livestock sector was facing problems due to diseases, climate change and other reasons in which Pakistan-China joint efforts will help to combat.

She said that by developing the livestock on modern lines, not only the domestic needs can be met in a good manner, but also earn forex.

Dr. Sajjad Hussain said we can solve livestock problems by cooperating with China in the field of vaccination, animal medicines and others.

Prof Dr He Cheng said that all possible efforts are being made under the project to control diseases in livestock in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said that livestock accounts for 11.3% of Pakistan’s GDP and according to 2020 statistics, there are 211 million buffaloes, cows, camels and sheep in Pakistan.

Dr. Kashif Saleemi said that the development of livestock is very important for achieving food security. Tangible research work is being carried out keeping the problems to arrange on a scientific basis.

