BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Markets Print 2023-11-19

7.3m bales of cotton reach ginning mills

Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

MULTAN: Over 7.3 million bales of seed cotton have reached ginning factories across Pakistan as of November 15, 2023, according to a fortnightly report from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday.

Of the total cotton arrivals, over 7.0 million bales have undergone the ginning process, converting them into marketable cotton bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.4 million bales, or 34,28,915 bales, while Sindh generated over 3.9 million bales, or 39,41,709 bales.

The textile sector purchased 63,22,047 bales, exporters acquired 2,79,826 bales, and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) did not make any purchases during the cotton season 2023-24.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped the cotton arrival figures with 16,53,830 bales, followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 8,18,032 bales. A total of 455 ginning factories were operational in the country, and there was an unsold stock of exactly 7,68,751 cotton bales available in ginning factories.

Cotton TCP PCGA Seed cotton

