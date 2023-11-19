CBD Punjab unveils ‘Grand Souq Lahore’

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has announced the launch of Grand Souq Lahore (GSL), a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering local business growth.

The GSL will be constructed on 68 kanal area at the Rescue 1122 Academy on LOS, Ferozepur Road, Lahore. The project aims to facilitate and empower the local business community. Drawing inspiration from international architectural marvels in Dubai and Turkey, the GSL will be meticulously crafted to meet global standards.

To further ease business operations, CBD Punjab has introduced an accessible instalment plan for interested stakeholders. The GSL will boast a sophisticated infrastructure, including three floors with versatile retail spaces ranging from 350 sqft to 550 sqft and an underground parking.

While expressing his views about the project, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “The local business community and investors serve as the backbone of our economy. Grand Souq Lahore marks a significant milestone in empowering these entities and fostering economic growth.”

The strategic location of GSL ensures accessibility for visitors from key areas such as Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Samnabad, and Shadman. The project is poised to transform the business landscape, providing a platform for local businesses to thrive and cater to diverse consumer needs.

