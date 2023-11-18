BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ashiana Housing case: court acquits Shehbaz Sharif

  • Court accepts acquittal plea of the former PM and other suspects
BR Web Desk Published 18 Nov, 2023 02:36pm

A Lahore accountability court acquitted on Saturday former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing today, the court accepted the application for acquittal filed by 10 suspects, including Shehbaz, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema. All have been acquitted.

An inquiry conducted in 2018 claimed that Shehbaz, then chief minister of Punjab, had unlawfully assumed powers of the Board of Directors of LDC and misused his authority, and acted in connivance with Fawad and others.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that Shehbaz and other accused persons caused a huge loss to the national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding.

On May 20, NAB declared on Shehbaz “innocent“ in the Ashiana Housing case.

In its report, NAB said that no concrete evidence of corruption or misuse of authority was found during their investigation. The bureau said that inquiry was conducted twice, and no evidence was discovered to support claims of any wrongdoing.

It also said no evidence was found of illegal use of powers against PM Shehbaz

NAB Shehbaz Sharif Ashiana

Comments

1000 characters

Ashiana Housing case: court acquits Shehbaz Sharif

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Israel renews warning for Gazans to flee southern city

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Read more stories