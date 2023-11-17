BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
FABL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.06%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.28%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.45%)
OGDC 113.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.18%)
PIOC 113.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.02%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PRL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (6.35%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TRG 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 5,884 Increased By 29.1 (0.5%)
BR30 20,961 Increased By 152 (0.73%)
KSE100 57,534 Increased By 136.6 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,237 Increased By 17.8 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan set for best week in 2 months after Xi meets Biden

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 11:50am

SHANGHAI: The yuan was steady on Friday and set for its biggest weekly gain in two months against a broadly softer dollar after a meeting between the Chinese and US presidents slightly eased concerns over geostrategic risks attached to Chinese assets.

The spot yuan was changing hands around 7.2440 per dollar in onshore markets at midday, little changed from the previous late session close, but showing a 0.5% gain for the week so far.

“Investor concerns over Chinese growth loom large, but political events this week could now bolster sentiment more significantly,” DBS said in a note.

US President Joe Biden said a stable relationship between the US and China was good for the world, after holding a high-stakes summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Xi told American executives in San Francisco on Wednesday that China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, and there is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation.

“Of course, certainty in politics is never a given, but we do see the case for some easing in the geopolitical risk premium for Chinese assets relative to just a week ago,” DBS said, adding yuan’s strength this week was also helped by a weak dollar.

Yuan weakens property sector woes

Maybank said in a note to clients that an oil price set to decline for a fourth consecutive week could make the US Federal Reserve “a tad more comforted that inflation is in check and could potentially become more growth supportive, which should lead to the decline of the USD”.

Offshore yuan will also be supported by the People’s Bank of China’s bill issuance in Hong Kong next week, Maybank said.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan set for best week in 2 months after Xi meets Biden

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

Read more stories