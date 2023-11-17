BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
FABL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.06%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.28%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.45%)
OGDC 113.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.18%)
PIOC 113.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.02%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PRL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (6.35%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TRG 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 5,884 Increased By 29.1 (0.5%)
BR30 20,961 Increased By 152 (0.73%)
KSE100 57,534 Increased By 136.6 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,237 Increased By 17.8 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Alibaba drags Hong Kong stocks lower; China slips

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 11:48am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, dragged by a slump in index heavyweight Alibaba Group after it scrapped plans to spin off its cloud business, while China stocks slipped.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 2.2% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slumped 2.3% by the midday recess. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2%.

** Other Asian shares took a breather as a batch of softer US economic data took some of the steam out of Wall Street, but also boosted bonds in a big way while slugging oil prices in a boon for the inflation outlook.

** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group’s Hong Kong shares slumped 10% after it scrapped plans to spin off its cloud business, citing uncertainties fuelled by US curbs on exports to China of chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

** Also denting sentiment, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s family trust is set to sell 10 million American Depository Shares of Alibaba for about $871 million, the company said in regulatory filings.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 2%, with social media giant Tencent and food-delivery firm Meituan down 2.6% and 3%, respectively.

** Onshore China shares remained weak, following last session’s drop as investors were underwhelmed by a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong stocks build on gains at open

** However, analysts at DBS said the Biden-Xi summit “could now bolster sentiment more significantly” although “investor concerns over Chinese growth loom large.”

** “With a thaw in the US-China relations and President Biden saying that the US wants better ties to help China’s economy, there is scope for a return of US investment back into Chinese assets going forward,” they said in a note.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

1000 characters

Alibaba drags Hong Kong stocks lower; China slips

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

Read more stories