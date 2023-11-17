BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
FABL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.06%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.28%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.45%)
OGDC 113.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.18%)
PIOC 113.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.02%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PRL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (6.35%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TRG 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 5,884 Increased By 29.1 (0.5%)
BR30 20,961 Increased By 152 (0.73%)
KSE100 57,534 Increased By 136.6 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,237 Increased By 17.8 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields tumble to multi-month lows tracking US peers

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 11:26am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields dropped across the curve on Friday to multi-month lows, mirroring their US Treasury peers as investors continued to search for appropriate JGB price levels weeks after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tweaked its yield curve control policy.

The 10-year JGB yield declined 7 basis points (bps) to 0.715%, its lowest level since Sept. 19.

The fall comes in the wake of Treasury yields sinking near two-month lows overnight after US weekly jobless claims rose more than expected.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last hovering around 4.44%.

A weaker labour market, widely seen as a boost to the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation, aided sentiment that the Fed will not feel pressured to raise interest rates again.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 7.5 bps to around a one-and-a-half month low of 1.440%.

The 30-year JGB yield was down 7.5 bps to around a two-month low of 1.640%.

JGB yields decline amid strong 5-year auction, US Treasuries calm

As expectations grow that US Treasury yields may be peaking out, investors are re-evaluating the value of JGBs, Chotaro Morita, chief strategist at All Nippon Asset Management, said.

“I think there is also an element of correction to the undervaluation of JGBs” after Japanese yields jumped at the end of October, he said.

JGB yields rose to multi-year peaks around the BOJ October monetary policy meeting, when the central bank changed a 1% hard cap on long-term rates under its yield curve control policy to a reference point. Bond prices and yields move inversely, with yields going up as the value of the bond falls.

“If US yields are around 4.5%, for example, then an overall rate of 0.7% for the 10-year JGB yield is quite close to a fair level,” Morita said.

On the short end, the five-year yield fell 4.5 bps to a one-month low of 0.310%, while the two-year JGB yield ticked down 2.5 bps to 0.030%, its lowest since Sept. 28.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields tumble to multi-month lows tracking US peers

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

Read more stories