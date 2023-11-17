BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-17

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Recorder Report Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 08:38am

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development aligning with Pakistan’s refining policy, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) have officially inked a pivotal upgrade agreement, Thursday.

Following extensive deliberations, consultations and a series of meetings with key stakeholders, the agreement marks a significant milestone for the energy sector.

“After a marathon of meetings, consultations, and deliberations with the stakeholders, the agreement was finalized, and by the grace of Almighty Allah, we have signed the first one with PRL,” stated Masroor Khan, chairman of the Oil and Gas Authority.

Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

The Brownfield Refinery Policy, a critical component of the national strategic framework, necessitated these agreements to facilitate existing refineries in advancing their projects towards producing Euro-V-compliant fuels. The implementation of this policy is poised to usher in positive transformations within the oil sector of Pakistan.

“We believe that the upgrade projects under the Brownfield Refinery Policy are of paramount national importance. This agreement with PRL signifies the initiation of a series of strategic partnerships to enhance our refining capabilities and contribute to the production of environmentally friendly fuels,” added Masroor.

“It is pertinent to mention that with the implementation of this policy, the local production of Euro 5 compliant Mogas and Diesel will increase, which will reduce the burden of import and will save Foreign exchange,” said chairman OGRA.

The Pakistan Refining Policy’s successful implementation is anticipated to bring about a positive and lasting impact on the country’s energy landscape.

Earlier, in a statement, the regulator says that the Brownfield Refinery Policy required to be signed enabling the existing refineries to proceed with their projects to upgrade to produce Euro-V compliant fuels, which is a project of national strategic importance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the final agreed draft of the agreement was shared with the Refineries on November 8, 2023, keeping in view the policy guidelines of the federal government for execution, as the refineries have to sign the agreement with OGRA.

However, some of the refineries have raised certain objections which are found beyond the policy guidelines of the federal government; therefore, not considered and the same has been raised with the federal government.

The refineries have been advised to sign the agreed draft agreement within the due date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA foreign exchange energy sector Pakistan Refinery Limited PRL

Comments

1000 characters

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories