Bilawal makes veiled attack on Nawaz, IK

NNI Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a historic workers convention in Abbottabad and said that instead of making someone the prime minister again, give him a chance as he will not disappoint the nation.

Bilawal addressed a historic workers’ convention in Abbottabad after a gap of 46 years. The event, reminiscent of a rally held by his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, marked a significant resurgence for the party in the Hazara Division.

With a grand welcome and the traditional turban adorning the stage, Bilawal Bhutto spoke passionately to over 25,000 workers, including a substantial number of women.

Bilawal urged the public to consider a new leadership approach, stating, “Instead of making someone Prime Minister for the second or third time, give me a chance. I will not disappoint.”

Bilawal emphasized the party’s commitment to representing the people and addressing issues such as poverty and unemployment. He stated, “Our opponent is not the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) or the Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI); it is poverty and unemployment in the country.”

He further stated that they think of handing over the future of Pakistan to those who think for themselves only so this time gives a chance to the PPP as it represents the people.

According to political analysts, the PPP convention has stirred political dynamics in the Hazara Division, and Bilawal’s call for change and a fresh perspective may impact the region’s political landscape.

