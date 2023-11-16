BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:24pm

PARIS: Midfielder Khephren Thuram was called into the France squad on Thursday to replace Eduardo Camavinga, who has “a right knee sprain”, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced.

France, who have already locked up a place at Euro 2024, host Gibraltar on Saturday, and visit Greece on Tuesday in their last two qualifiers.

The Gibraltar game will be in Nice, where Thuram plays his club football.

The 22-year-old made his France debut when he came on in the 89th minute against the Netherlands in March. His older brother Marcus, a striker with Inter Milan, is already in the squad.

