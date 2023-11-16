Italy coach Spalletti calls up Mancini for Euro 2024 clashes

ROME: Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has withdrawn from Italy’s last two Euro 2024 qualifiers and has been replaced by Roma’s Gianluca Mancini, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Thursday.

Bastoni is suffering from a muscle strain in his right calf, the FIGC said.

Coach Luciano Spalletti had already lost two central defenders from his initial 29-man squad to injury, AC Milan captain Davide Calabria and Rafael Toloi of Atalanta.

Spalletti has also called up uncapped Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi because Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario is slightly ill.

Reigning European champions Italy are third in their group where table toppers England have already qualified.

To lock up qualification as runners-up, Italy need to pick up at least four points from their games against Northern Macedonia in Rome on Friday and Ukraine in Leverkusen in Germany on Monday.