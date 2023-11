NAIROBI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement granting Kenya’s request for financing that would give it access to an equivalent of $682.3 million, the IMF said on Thursday.

IMF chief expects Pakistan loan review deal this week: Bloomberg TV

The fund said in a statement that uncertainty was exerting substantial pressure on liquidity, primarily due to a sizeable eurobond, worth $2 billion, maturing in 2024.