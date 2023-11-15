BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.59%)
FCCL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FFL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
GGL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.63%)
HBL 97.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.55%)
HUBC 119.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
OGDC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.52%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PIOC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.3%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.44%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.21%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.08%)
TPLP 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.17%)
TRG 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.64%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.44%)
BR100 5,790 Increased By 21.4 (0.37%)
BR30 20,404 Increased By 94.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 56,776 Increased By 110.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,031 Increased By 2.4 (0.01%)
We’re beating inflation, now need to focus on growth: UK’s Hunt

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 01:11pm

LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government was winning its battle against inflation and should now turn to its plans for generating long-term economic growth.

“Now we are beginning to win the battle against inflation we can move to the next part of our economic plan, which is the long-term growth of the British economy,” Hunt said, responding to a larger-than-expected fall in annual consumer price inflation.

UK economy grows as expected in April, driven by services

Hunt is due to deliver an update on the government’s budget on Nov. 22 which is expected to include measures to encourage investment by businesses.

