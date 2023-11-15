BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-15

Asian FX subdued, US inflation data eyed

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies declined on Tuesday, while equities were mixed as investors remained wary of riskier Asian assets ahead of US inflation data, which will provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

The South Korean won and Thai baht retreated 0.7% and 0.4% respectively, while the Malaysian ringgit slipped 0.3%. The Japanese yen was hovering near a one-year low against the greenback.

Market participants are keenly eyeing the US inflation print for October, due later in the day, for hints on the Fed’s future monetary policy stance, given recent comments from Fed officials signalling uncertainty on whether the battle to subdue inflation was over.

The US dollar edged higher to 105.650 against a basket of currencies, as of 0712 GMT. The Japanese yen was last trading at 151.65 per dollar, a day after it touched 151.92 - the lowest since Oct.21 last year.

Equities in the region were largely mixed, with shares in South Korea and Malaysia each jumping 1.2% and 0.5%. Stock markets in Thailand and Philippines were down 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Investors will also be focusing on China’s retail sales and industrial output data for October, expected on Wednesday, to assess its economic recovery.

China’s yuan edged lower to 7.2945 per dollar, pressured by market expectations of a further widening of the yield differential in favour of the US, as investors bet on more monetary easing in the world’s second-largest economy.

In the Philippines, all eyes are on the central bank’s monetary policy decision on Thursday. It has indicated that it is willing to take further action to contain consumer price expectations.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll of economists, after an off-cycle 25 basis point hike on Oct. 26.

Markets in India were closed for a public holiday.

inflation Japanese Yen

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX subdued, US inflation data eyed

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Bilawal sharpens anti-PML(N) rhetoric

Read more stories