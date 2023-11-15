BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
Steady trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Obaro were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Dherki (condition) were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Hasil Pur, 400 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Kachiwala were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 800 bales of Dunga Bonga were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 2600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

