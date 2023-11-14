BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.52%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.69%)
DGKC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FABL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.91%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
FFL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.19%)
HBL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.63%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
OGDC 103.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.41%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PIOC 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PPL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PRL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.65%)
TRG 79.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,774 Increased By 11.3 (0.2%)
BR30 20,271 Increased By 118 (0.59%)
KSE100 56,661 Increased By 137.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,041 Increased By 52.6 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Joby shows off electric air taxis in New York, targeting 2025 launch date

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 02:19pm
An electric air taxi by Joby Aviation sits at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters
An electric air taxi by Joby Aviation sits at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Electric air taxis could be transporting passengers from JFK Airport to downtown Manhattan by 2025 - on quiet, emissions-free journeys that take around seven minutes.

Manufacturer Joby Aviation (JOBY.N) carried out an exhibition flight at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York on Sunday, the city’s first-ever electric air taxi flight and the first time Joby has flown in an urban setting.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, stands near an electric air taxi by Joby Aviation at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters
JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, stands near an electric air taxi by Joby Aviation at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The craft can recharge in about five minutes, while passengers are unloading and boarding, said CEO JoeBen Bevirt. The idea is that travelers will book their trip, similar to a rideshare app.

Companies envision taxis flying above jammed traffic

The company aims to begin commercial passenger service in 2025 and is in the third of five stages of certification with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The cost of booking a trip has yet to be confirmed but the company has previously said it will likely be comparable to a rideshare in a car.

With its air taxis, Sky Wings is targeting Pakistani travelers who are in a rush

New York air taxi JFK Joby

Comments

1000 characters

Joby shows off electric air taxis in New York, targeting 2025 launch date

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Taliban minister raises issue of refugee assets during Pakistan visit

IHC issues stay order against jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians in West Bank clash

TPL Corp, Abhi Limited explore acquisition of FINCA

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Read more stories