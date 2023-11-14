BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research HASCOL (Hascol Petroleum Limited) 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.59%

HASCOL’s losses uncontrollable

BR Research Published 14 Nov, 2023 08:22am

While Hascol Petroleum Limited (PSX: HASCOL) witnessed some decline in losses in 2021, the following years have continued with rising losses for the company. The oil marketing company’s profitability has been in shambles with 2022 loss after tax growing by 90 percent year-on-year to Rs14 billion. HASCOL’s 9MCY23 loss after tax stood at Rs13 billion, and it looks like CY23 (2023) is going to be another year of negative earnings – although the loss might be less than the all-time high loss for HASCOL in 2020 (Rs23 billion).

The oil marketing sector has been having an extremely challenging time amid steep devaluation of the currency and diminishing reserves, curtailment of imports, and skyrocketing inflation. During 9MCY23, HASCOL’s net sales were however, up whoppingly by 165 percent year-on-year, due to increase in sales volume and sales price. The company was able to show massive gross profit growth during the nine-month period despite higher cost of sales.

HASCOL’s operating expense remained subdued, but the operating profits were eaten by higher finance cost and staggering exchange losses. Due to currency devaluation during the year along with limited LC lines, HASCOL incurred exchange losses of Rs6.36 billion, up by 96 percent year-on-year. And along with 33 percent increase in finance cost amid higher interest rate environment, the OMC’s earnings slipped into the negative zone.

As per the company’s 1QCY23 director’s report, the company’s corporate revival plan, which is primarily about the restructuring of its bank debt is on track and is designed to lead to the injection of required fresh equity by existing and potential investors. Back in June this year, Taj Gasoline Limited, a private oil marketing company operating 61 retail sites in Sindh, had submitted a public announcement of intention to buy at least 41 percent shareholding of Hascol Petroleum Limited and HASCOL had okayed due diligence.

HASCOL Hascol Petroleum Limited

Comments

1000 characters

HASCOL’s losses uncontrollable

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories