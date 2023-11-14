BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-14

Nawaz due in Quetta today

Recorder Report Published November 14, 2023 Updated November 14, 2023 08:44am

LAHORE: In a bid to recapture the party-hold in Balochistan, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to reach Quetta on a two-day visit on Tuesday (Today).

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and party chief organiser Maryam Nawaz are likely to accompany him on the visit.

During his visit, Nawaz will meet important political figures of Balochistan who are expected to join the PML-N. The PML-N was also striving for striking a deal with major parties of the province on seat adjustment ahead of elections, the sources claimed. There is possibility of seat-adjustment with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by Khalid Magsi.

Nawaz to visit Balochistan to forge electoral alliances to brighten party’s prospects

The PML-N senior leader and former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is in Quetta to meet with the politicians, who will announce joining the party in their meetings with the PML-N supremo.

Sardar Ayaz alongwith Saad Rafique were assigned the task by the party leadership to reach out to the political leaders in smaller provinces, thus paving the way for a broader electoral cooperation in the February 8 general elections.

It may be noted that the Balochistan-based party-BAP- had parted ways with the PTI-led ruling alliance, paving the way for the success of a no-confidence motion which propelled Shehbaz to the prime minister’s office for a 16-month-long stint.

The planned agreement with the BAP comes after the PML-N last week secured a similar deal with the MQM-P in Sindh where discussions are on for extending the electoral collaboration to other parties like Pir Pagara’s PML-F and the JUI-F.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Balochistan Maryam Nawaz Quetta PMLN BAP

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz due in Quetta today

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories