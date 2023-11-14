Nawaz due in Quetta today

LAHORE: In a bid to recapture the party-hold in Balochistan, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to reach Quetta on a two-day visit on Tuesday (Today).

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and party chief organiser Maryam Nawaz are likely to accompany him on the visit.

During his visit, Nawaz will meet important political figures of Balochistan who are expected to join the PML-N. The PML-N was also striving for striking a deal with major parties of the province on seat adjustment ahead of elections, the sources claimed. There is possibility of seat-adjustment with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by Khalid Magsi.

Nawaz to visit Balochistan to forge electoral alliances to brighten party’s prospects

The PML-N senior leader and former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is in Quetta to meet with the politicians, who will announce joining the party in their meetings with the PML-N supremo.

Sardar Ayaz alongwith Saad Rafique were assigned the task by the party leadership to reach out to the political leaders in smaller provinces, thus paving the way for a broader electoral cooperation in the February 8 general elections.

It may be noted that the Balochistan-based party-BAP- had parted ways with the PTI-led ruling alliance, paving the way for the success of a no-confidence motion which propelled Shehbaz to the prime minister’s office for a 16-month-long stint.

The planned agreement with the BAP comes after the PML-N last week secured a similar deal with the MQM-P in Sindh where discussions are on for extending the electoral collaboration to other parties like Pir Pagara’s PML-F and the JUI-F.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023