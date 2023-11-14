BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
Hamza says Shehbaz-led PDM govt helped country avert default

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Monday that 2024 general elections would be the most difficult in the country’s history.

Talking to media on Monday, Hamza said all the political parties must play their role for the country’s economy. “We all need to work together to check the worth of dollar and petroleum prices,” he said. “Issues faced by the people are manifold and we all must think about the country.”

He said he and his family members and party leaders faced fake cases but we proved our innocence. He said the political parties must show maturity and tolerate each other. He said Shehbaz-led coalition government served the country devotedly and avoided economic default.

Answering a question, he said establishment played a role world over and there must be good ties with the establishment. When the country suffered, it’s the people who have to pay the price, he said. The PML-N leader emphasized the need of rooting out the menace of corruption.

He said the country was facing manifold problems and there is a need to focus on steering the country out of prevailing crises. He said they are paying attention on South Punjab and the PML-N would emerge victorious there. He said the youth is the country’s future and they must be involved in decision making process.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the people of Pakistan have great expectations from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. At this point of time, the country needed national unity and harmony, he said. “By overcoming the past, we must move forward.”

Shujaat Hussain mentioned that Nawaz Sharif would have to work hard for the revival of country’s economy, eradication of unemployment and control of inflation. He reiterated that the people of Pakistan had high hopes for Nawaz Sharif.

“By overcoming the bitterness of the past, we should utilise our full capabilities to solve the issues facing the people,” he said. “Our collective responsibility is not for revengeful politics but for building a strong economy, providing relief to the people and safeguarding national interests.”

