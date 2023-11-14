Tokyo shares close flat

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks trimmed gains and ended flat on Monday as investors awaited key US economic data due to be released this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.05 percent, or 17.00 points, to close at 32,585.11, while the broader Topix index was flat, slipping 0.10 points, to 2,336.62. “The sharp rebound of the three major US indexes and the weakening of the yen provided some relief, leading to buying in a wide range of stocks” in Tokyo, Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

“But the market was subsequently weighed down by soft US futures and profit-taking.” Traders also eyed US inflation and retail sales data due to be announced respectively on Tuesday and Wednesday. The dollar traded at 151.77 yen, against 151.57 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo trading, cosmetic giant Shiseido tanked 14.32 percent to 4,185 yen after it revised down its annual profit forecasts due partly to a boycott of its products in China over the release of treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.