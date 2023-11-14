BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Tokyo shares close flat

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks trimmed gains and ended flat on Monday as investors awaited key US economic data due to be released this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.05 percent, or 17.00 points, to close at 32,585.11, while the broader Topix index was flat, slipping 0.10 points, to 2,336.62. “The sharp rebound of the three major US indexes and the weakening of the yen provided some relief, leading to buying in a wide range of stocks” in Tokyo, Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

“But the market was subsequently weighed down by soft US futures and profit-taking.” Traders also eyed US inflation and retail sales data due to be announced respectively on Tuesday and Wednesday. The dollar traded at 151.77 yen, against 151.57 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo trading, cosmetic giant Shiseido tanked 14.32 percent to 4,185 yen after it revised down its annual profit forecasts due partly to a boycott of its products in China over the release of treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.

