BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-14

Prices fall amid thin activity on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained a low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Ubaro were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Kachi Wala were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of MianWali were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 2 per kg and was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Prices fall amid thin activity on cotton market

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories