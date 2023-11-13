BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Six of a family killed in Lahore accident

PPI Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area late on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

According to the police, the ill-fated family was returning to their Shadab Colony home on Ferozepur Road in two cars when one of the cars rammed into the other near Defence Phase 7. The victims were identified as Muhammad Hussain, 22, Rukhsana, 52, Anyiba, 3, Huzafa, 4 months, Sajad, 26, and Aysha, 22.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred in Defence-C area when three recklessly driven vehicles collided with one another. As a result, at least six people including two children, two women and two men were severely injured.

Lahore police car accident Lahore accident Lahore traffic police

