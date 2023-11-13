JI urges Ummah to support Palestine

SIALKOT: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq on Sunday passionately expressed his support and solidarity with the people of Gaza, urging the Muslim world to form unity and act against the barbarism of Israel.

He was addressing a youth convention organized here to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. He condemned the genocide act of Israel that has claimed more than 11000 innocent people of Gaza.

Siraj-ul-Haq began by emphasising that the world’s brutal forces including the USA and Israel are relentlessly engaged in massacring the children and women in Gaza, and over 2.5 million inhabitants are facing the oppressive acts of Israel.

He pointed out the relentless bombings carried out by the coalition of countries that have resulted in more casualties than in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The explosive material that has been dropped in Gaza since October 7 is unprecedented in history of mankind.

He stated that this is not just a conflict; it’s a triumph for Hamas and a defeat for Israel.

Expressing his disappointment in Pakistan’s rulers and the Muslim Ummah’s inaction, he criticized the government for not extending support to the people of Gaza. If the U.S. Secretary of State can visit Israel three times to support for Jewish forces, why not the Muslim world utter sympathies for the bleeding people?

Haq called on the government to realize Pakistan’s role as a prominent Islamic nation. Despite its great status, the government has not lived up to the expectations of the Palestinian people.

He mourned the loss of innocent lives, with children being buried without coffins, and the youth of Palestine waiting for the Muslim world to take action.

JI ameer urged every Muslim country to answer the call of Allah and show solidarity with Gaza.

He condemned the oppression against women and children in Gaza and predicted that the minarets of Gaza would soon be made from the bodies of those unjustly killed.

“Now is the time to say ‘Labbaik’ in response to Allah’s command. If the Muslim Ummah does not act for Gaza, history will never forgive them, he asserted, adding that each Muslim nation must send a message: it’s time to unite and support the people of Gaza.”