BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says EU won’t ‘push’ it out of Central Asia

AFP Published 12 Nov, 2023 05:28pm

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the European Union of attempting to drive Russia out of Central Asia, and said the bloc was failing, in an interview broadcasted Sunday.

Moscow’s sway over a region it considers its sphere of influence has waned since the offensive in Ukraine, with Europe, Russia, Turkiye, Iran and China all vying for influence in Central Asia.

“The European Union isn’t hiding its intentions to restrain (Russia) in every possible way and push it out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus,” Lavrov said.

“These attempts are futile. We have been historically present there and are not going to disappear,” he said.

Putin, Erdogan and Raisi in Central Asia diplomatic push

Lavrov was giving an interview on the sidelines of a visit to Kazakhstan this week, during which Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Russian leadership’s trip to Kazakhstan came a week after a separate visit to the country by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French leader had praised a country “which refuses to be at the bottom of the subjugation of a few powers,” an implied reference to Russia.

Lavrov responded, saying Macron’s statements were “quite brazen, for diplomatic language.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Western countries were investing in Central Asia for the sake of ousting Russia.

Former Soviet republics in Central Asia – which are seeking to diversify their international partnerships – saw a flurry of diplomatic activity this week, including with the Turkish and Iranian leaders visiting Uzbekistan.

Sergei Lavrov Russia Central Asia

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says EU won’t ‘push’ it out of Central Asia

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Palestinians facing genocidal war: Abbas

Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah to be new KP chief minister

Govt focusing on alternative energy resources: caretaker info minister

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

At least 40 Indian workers trapped in tunnel collapse: rescue worker

'One war for another': Ukrainian refugees return from Israel

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure

Read more stories