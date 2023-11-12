BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
2nd T20: Pak Women-A beat Thailand

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: Pakistan Women-A defeated Thailand Women Emerging by six wickets in the second T20 of the two-match series played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Omaima Sohail was impressive with bat and ball to take the team to a clean-sweep against Thailand Women Emerging.

The visitors chose to bat first after winning the toss and scored 86-5 in 20 overs. Opening batter Nannapat Khoncharoenkai scored a half-century (57, 52b, 6x4s) and was the lone fighter for her team, as none of the other Thailand batters could manage to enter double figures. She was highest scorer in the game from either side.

Off-spinner Omaima was the best bowler for Pakistan, taking a wicket at the expense of 11 runs. Skipper Rameen Shamim and left-arm spinner Saima Malik also got a wicket each.

Pakistan Women- A had a faltering start to the chase after they lost their first three batters for the score of just one. Omaima rebuilt and carried the innings, scoring an unbeaten run-a-ball 45 including five boundaries, to take her team over the line.

She was supported by Kaynat Hafeez (19, 36, 2x4s) and Sidra Nawaz (16 not out, 16b, 2x4s). Right-arm pacer Phannita Maya was the pick of the bowlers for the visiting side, taking two wickets for just six runs. Her fellow right-arm pacer Kunyakorn Buntahansen also grabbed one wicket.

Omaima was named player of the match for the second consecutive game, owing to her fine all-round display.

