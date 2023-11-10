BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Punjab govt lifts lockdown after rain improves air quality

  • CM Naqvi says markets open tomorrow, and restaurants can resume operations after 6 pm
BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2023

Punjab government has decided to lift prevailing lockdown measures in Lahore after recent rains impoved the air quality in the provincial capital.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi announced the decision on X - formerly Twitter.

“After assessing improved air quality post-recent rainfall, in consultation with experts and the Punjab Environment Department, we’ve decided to lift the lockdown,” he said.

“Markets open tomorrow, and restaurants can resume operations after 6 pm. The recent restrictions related to smog will be lifted tomorrow morning”.

Speaking about the educational institutions, the chief minister stated, “All educational institutes will remain closed until Sunday”.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi issued directives instructing the DIG operations to prevent local authorities from coercing traders into shutting down their businesses.

The chief minister emphasised that no one should compel traders to close their shops, asserting their freedom to operate even on Fridays.

CM Naqvi highlighted the notable reduction in smog levels on the day, crediting the effective measures implemented by the Punjab government. He also acknowledged the role of rain in contributing to smog control.

