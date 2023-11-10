BAFL 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.54%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 64.81 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (3.71%)
FABL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
FCCL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.47%)
FFL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
GGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 112.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.37%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.9%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.63 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.21%)
PAEL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.46%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (6.56%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.55%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
TPLP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.49%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.33%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,630 Increased By 107.3 (1.94%)
BR30 19,670 Increased By 477.9 (2.49%)
KSE100 55,228 Increased By 966.9 (1.78%)
KSE30 18,540 Increased By 358.3 (1.97%)
Gold poised for second week of decline on hawkish Powell remarks

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:25am

Gold prices were track for a second consecutive week of declines, weighed by a stronger US dollar and Treasury yields after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,959.74 per ounce by 0351 GMT on Friday, after hitting its lowest since Oct. 18 on Thursday.

US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,964.50.

Gold was also set for its worst week in more than a month, down 1.6% so far this week. Denting market expectations of a peak in US rates, Fed officials including Powell said on Thursday they are still not sure that interest rates are high enough to finish the battle with inflation.

“Gold has been consolidating below $2,000 since the beginning of November, after getting ahead of itself… However, I remain bullish for year-end as long as it stays above $1,900,” said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved.

Following Powell’s comments, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose from more than one-month lows, making non-yielding bullion less attractive for investors.

Traders pushed out bets on the Fed’s likely first interest-rate cut to June of next year from May earlier. Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was heading for its best week in two months, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week.

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Palladium slipped 1.3% to $979.43 per ounce to its lowest levels since 2018 and was set for its worst week in 11 months. Platinum, meanwhile, eased 0.2% to $857.61 and was heading for its worst weekly performance since the week ended June 18, 2021.

Silver rose 0.4% to $22.72.

